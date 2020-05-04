RLH Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
DENVER, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 results on Friday, May 8, 2020 before the open of the market.  Red Lion’s senior management team plans to host a webcast and conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website http://ir.redlion.com/events-and-presentations/events. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.    

CONFERENCE CALL

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341, respectively, and requesting the Red Lion Hotel Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

REPLAY INFORMATION

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 22, 2020. To access the replay, listeners may use 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13698294. The recorded replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year after the call date.

About RLH Corporation
Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation and focuses on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.rlhco.com.

