RMG to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results and Hold Conference Call on November 7, 2017

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN), or RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-866-682-6100 (toll free) or 1-404-267-0373 and reference conference 170663. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of RMG’s web site at http://ir.rmgnetworks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=251935&p=irol-calendar. All participants should call or access the website approximately 10 minutes before the conference begins. The webcast and slide presentation will be available for replay for at least 90 days.

A telephonic replay of this conference call will also be available by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) and entering PIN: 21571 from 12 p.m. ET on November 7, 2017 until 9:00 a.m. ET on November 21, 2017.

About RMG

RMG goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

Contact:

Investor
Brett Maas/Rob Fink
646-536-7331/646-415-8972
[email protected]

or

Media
Gloria Lee
972-744-3958
[email protected]

