Rising awareness of benefits of RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines among healthcare providers and regulatory bodies propelling their production, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, in a new research report, states that the global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine market size is estimated at $180.5 million in 2024 and is evaluated to expand swiftly at a CAGR of 21.3%, to reach a valuation of $1.24 billion from 2024 to 2034.

The growing demand for RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines is driven by their remarkable potential and the urgent need for innovative solutions in the healthcare sector. As the world confronts emerging infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and the evolving medical landscape, the versatility and rapid development capabilities of RNA-based technologies have captured the attention of researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and investors alike.

Success of these vaccines has sparked interest in exploring RNA-based solutions for a broad spectrum of diseases, ranging from cancer and rare genetic disorders to autoimmune conditions and regenerative medicine. Patients, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies are increasingly acknowledging the potential of RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, driving demand for their development and commercialization.

With their precise targeting, reduced immunogenicity, and cost-effective manufacturing processes, RNA-based therapies offer a promising path for personalized medicine and enhanced patient outcomes. As research progresses, the RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine market is poised for remarkable growth, marking the onset of a new era in innovative and transformative healthcare solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.24 billion by the end of 2034.

The East Asia market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to hold a market share of 37.9% by 2034.

By 2034, revenue from the Mexico market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 23.2% through 2034.

Japan is calculated to account for 35.9% of the East Asia market share by the end of 2034.

“Surge in the demand for RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines is being fueled by their remarkable potential to address healthcare challenges and the urgent need for innovative solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Focus on Achieving Enhanced Stability and Efficacy through Lipid Nanoparticles

The RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine market is witnessing a surge in advancements that are redefining previously accepted limits. Researchers and biotechnology firms are leveraging RNA molecules to pioneer novel approaches poised to transform disease treatment and prevention.

A notable breakthrough is the emergence of self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines, which can replicate their genetic material within cells, potentially eliciting a stronger and longer-lasting immune response. Moreover, lipid nanoparticles have enhanced the stability and cellular absorption of RNA therapeutics, boosting their effectiveness.

Another promising area of innovation is the use of RNA-based gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas systems for precise genetic modifications. By integrating RNA therapeutics with gene editing tools, researchers strive to rectify genetic anomalies and regulate gene expression with greater accuracy and efficiency.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (RNA-based therapeutics, RNA-based vaccines [mRNA]) and indication (oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, genetic diseases, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market:

Key industry participants like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Arbutus Biopharma Corp.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.; BioNTech AG; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc; Regulus Therapeutics Inc.; Marina Biotech Inc.; Moderna Therapeutics Inc.; Santaris Pharma A/S.

