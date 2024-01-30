What could have ended up being an intra-party fist fight fizzled out.
It’s unlikely that Republican National Committee members huddling for their annual winter meeting this week in Las Vegas will see political fireworks over the party’s divisive presidential primary battle.
The RNC tells Fox News that they’re aiming for a “productive week” with the goal of “delivering a turn-key infrastructure for our eventual nominee.”
And as the
