Ronna McDaniel’s tenure as chair of the Republican National Committee may soon be coming to an end.
But an RNC spokesperson is denying a report on Tuesday that McDaniel would step down later this month.
The New York Times reported on Tuesday evening that McDaniel – the longest serving RNC chair in modern history – told former President Donald Trump that she would resign after the Feb. 24 South Carolina Republican presidential primary, according to two people fa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to step down after South Carolina primaries: report - February 7, 2024
- NY GOP calls on Gov Hochul to remove DA Bragg following ‘unconscionable handling’ of migrant attack on NYPD - February 7, 2024
- Senate to vote on funding for Israel and Ukraine as immigration deal set to go down in flames - February 7, 2024