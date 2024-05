The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package, police confirmed.

U.S. Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News “the suspicious package has been cleared.”

With the security posture now loosening, police have since opened up the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street of the RNC and the Capitol Hill club.

‘RED-HOT MOMENTUM’: GOP COMMITTEE UNLEASHES EFFORT

[Read Full story at source]