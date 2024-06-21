The Republican National Committee launched a lawsuit this week seeking to ensure only citizens can vote in Burlington, Vermont, elections.
Residents of Burlington, the Green Mountain State’s largest city, approved the charter change in March 2023 that permits noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott later vetoed state approval of the measure, but was overridden by the legislature.
