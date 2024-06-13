The Republican National Committee opened a Latino Americans for Trump field office in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, with former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis Fortuno and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Dave McCormick on the stump, appealing to Hispanic voters on the border and inflation.

The office opening in Reading came days after the Trump campaign relaunched its Hispanic coalition, committed to re-electing former President Trump this November. Founded as Latinos for Tru

