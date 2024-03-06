FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) is highlighting polling that shows America’s low approval rating of President Biden on key issues ahead of his upcoming State of the Union address.
In a social media blitz Wednesday, shared first with Fox News Digital, the GOP committee released a video compilation of reports showing most voters do not approve of Biden’s handling of both the presidency and issues such as the economy, inflation, and forei
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Adam Schiff’s victory speech, demand cease-fire in Gaza - March 6, 2024
- RNC social media blitz targets Biden’s low approval rating, age concerns ahead of SOTU: ‘Numbers don’t lie’ - March 6, 2024
- Failed effort to boot Trump from ballot exposes ‘radical’ left’s ‘pure lunacy’: state election chief - March 6, 2024