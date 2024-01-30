The Republican National Committee is meeting behind closed doors this week as some allies of Donald Trump had hoped to put the group’s stamp on the former president early in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating campaign.
But a proposed resolution to declare Trump the presumptive nominee has been removed from the agenda before the committee is scheduled to meet in Las Vegas this week, party officials said.
The reversal comes as the first two early-state contests have winnow
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Woman discovers her name was listed on Minnesota presidential primary ballot, but not by her - January 30, 2024
- Biden claims ‘I’ve done all I can do’ to secure the border - January 30, 2024
- RNC averts fireworks at major meeting after scrapping resolution to name Trump the presumptive GOP nominee - January 30, 2024