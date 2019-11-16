Road clearing in Hong Kong ‘voluntary’ move by Chinese PLA: city spokesman

A move by China’s People’s Liberation Army to clear debris and barricades left by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday was initiated as a “voluntary community activity” by the military, a city spokesman said.
