Roadpass Empowers Its Users in Time for Winter With New Roadpass University Courses Focused on RV Ownership and Maintenance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The brand is helping its users learn the ropes from experts with free online courses tailored for RV shoppers, owners, and enthusiasts.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roadpass Digital, the company empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road, has added new Roadpass University courses to help RVers this autumn and winter. Roadpass University houses a library of online courses led by RV experts across a variety of topics relevant to RV ownership, from brand-new RVers to seasoned, full-time road warriors. 

The new courses that are now available in Roadpass University include:

  1. Introduction to RV Ownership: This course guides a user through the first year of owning an RV, offering tips on everything from picking up a new RV from the dealer to winterizing and long-term storage. 
  2. RV Maintenance Made Easy: This course offers troubleshooting and maintenance tips for some of the most important systems and appliances in your RV. With these preventative maintenance tips, RVers can stay ahead of regular wear and tear before it becomes a bigger problem. 

“As the temperature cools, we’re here to ensure our community of RVers are well-prepared and know the ins and outs of their RV,” said Stephanie Puglisi, Vice President of Content at Roadpass Digital. “Roadpass University’s library of courses is the best way to quickly gain the knowledge you need, so you can make the most of your RV.”

Enrollment in Roadpass University is free. Courses are offered in two formats depending on the complexity of the subject matter: shorter bootcamps and longer in-depth courses. Courses include videos, PDFs, downloadable checklists, and quizzes. Other topics range from RV shopping, an introduction to campgrounds and boondocking, campground etiquette, RV organization tips, and an introduction to RV power, including solar 101. New courses are being added regularly to the Roadpass University website. Future topics will include trip planning, renting an RV, and more. 

Roadpass Digital offers a portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers, and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital’s brands include Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage. 

To learn more about Roadpass Digital, visit https://roadpass.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com. 
 

About Roadpass Digital 

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

