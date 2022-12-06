The biannual Campspot Outdoor Almanac reveals that 2023 will be another big year for outdoor travel and highlights where to go and what to expect while enjoying the open road.

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool that helps roadtrippers turn their trips into adventures, has partnered with camping travel site Campspot to give road travelers, campers, and RVers an inside look into what is expected to trend in 2023. In Campspot’s Outdoor Almanac Issue 02, Roadtrippers shares insights from its popular road trip app about how travelers are planning to hit the road more often in 2023.

The partnership complements Roadtrippers’ long-standing focus on connecting its users with road trip inspiration and extraordinary places across the country, ultimately making it easier for travelers to hit the open road. The biannual Campspot Outdoor Almanac is tailored to campers seeking out emerging trends, expert advice, and inspiration for where to go and what to do on their next trip.

“Our data shows that campers are hungry to get on the road and discover new places to explore in 2023,” said Ellie Burke, Editor and Content Manager at Campspot. “Including Roadtrippers as a contributor to this edition of our Outdoor Almanac was an ideal fit, since the majority of campers are planning a road trip next year and are already searching for inspiration for where to go.”

In the latest issue, readers can access top destinations for camping in 2023, along with inspiration for top road trips and scenic drives, recommendations for road trips for each season, helpful statistics and data about national and state parks that are trending, demographic information about road travelers, and more. Some top insights from travelers planning trips in Roadtrippers include:

Budget-friendly trips: Continued increased interest in shorter road trips is expected in 2023, as travelers discover their home states and local region

Average road trip route distance: 1,223 miles with a 20.5 hour driving duration

Top national parks: Grand Canyon National Park, Arches National Park, and Zion National Park

Percentage of campers who are traveling as a couple: 67%

Top camping destinations: Moab, Utah; Sedona, Arizona; and Florida Keys, Florida

“Roadtrippers is known for helping travelers discover countless extraordinary places across the country,” said Roadtrippers Vice President of Content, Stephanie Puglisi. “We expect 2023 to be another big year for road travelers, and are thrilled to offer our expertise in the latest Outdoor Almanac on the most scenic routes and popular destinations in the USA – just in time for roadtrippers to make plans for their epic road trips next year.”

Roadtrippers is part of Roadpass Digital’s portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital’s other brands include Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool. Roadtrippers helps people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 38 million trips covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at roadpass.com.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 180,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot’s real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

