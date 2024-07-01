Full year revenue of $46.7 million, up from $13.5 million in the prior year, a 245% increase.

Net loss of $99.7 million is impacted by non-cash, non-recurring and extraordinary items, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $10.4 million, a 5.1% increase over last year.

loss of $10.4 million, a 5.1% increase over last year. As of market close on June 28, 2024 Roadzen was included in the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® indexes bringing new institutional shareholders.

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced its results for the twelve-months ended March 31, 2024.

“Roadzen had a remarkable year, achieving substantial revenue growth, maintaining our trajectory towards profitability, and significantly expanding our presence in the U.S. and U.K. markets, along with continued strong growth in India,” commented Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Roadzen. “Our advanced technology group and AI research lab now support a robust global client base and infrastructure, including 101 large enterprise clients, such as leading insurers, automakers, and large fleets, in addition to approximately 3,200 small and medium businesses, including agents, brokers, dealerships, and smaller fleets. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued momentum and establishing Roadzen as a leader in vertical AI for auto insurance within the public markets, leveraging the strong foundation we’ve built over the past year.”

Jean-Noël Gallardo, Roadzen’s CFO commented, “In preparation for 2024 year-end, we focused on simplifying and streamlining the organizational structure and internal financial reporting protocols to ready the Company for scale and another breakout year in 2025. We also focused on streamlining operations and eliminating redundancies. This allowed us to rationalize small subsidiaries that no longer align with our strategy, yielding a 7% reduction in headcount and the closure of under-performing assets.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for more information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.



Fiscal Year Highlights

Revenue and Key Performance Indicators

Revenue reached $46.7 million, an increase of 245% over the prior year, due to the incremental revenue from U.S. and U.K. acquisitions, as well as continuing growth in India.

Revenue from brokerage solutions accounted for 65% of our revenue, increasing $21.3 million, or 232% over the prior year, while IaaS revenue accounted for the remaining 35% of revenue, increasing $11.8 million, or 270% over the prior year.

Gross margin continued to show improvement, with a slight increase over the prior year to 61.2% up from 60.1%.

As of March 31, 2024, we had 33 insurance customer agreements (including carriers, self-insureds and other entities processing insurance claims), compared to 26 in the prior year; 68 automotive customer agreements in fiscal 2024 compared to 23 in the prior year; and approximately 3,200 agents and fleet customer agreements in fiscal 2024 compared to approximately 2,000 in the prior year.

In the brokerage segment: 324,293 policies were sold during fiscal 2024 adding up to $61.8 million of Gross Written Premium (“GWP”), compared to 258,546 policies sold in the prior year for $38.0 million of GWP, a 25.5% and 62.6% increase respectively.

For the IaaS segment: 301,120 claims and vehicle inspections were conducted during the fiscal year compared to 220,781 the prior year, representing a 36.4% increase.

Expenses and Net Results

Operating expenses excluding Depreciation and Amortization totaled $104.1 million, an increase of $86.0 million compared to the prior year. This includes $61.2 million of non-cash expenses, comprised of $56.3 million of equity compensation expense related to RSUs granted to employees on September 18, 2023, and $4.9 million in provisions for doubtful accounts that include $2.8 million related to the issuance of preferred stock prior to the Business Combination (as defined in our SEC filings) and $2.1 million in advances made to de-consolidated subsidiaries.

Other expenses totaled $22.2 million, an increase of $19.5 million over the prior year, driven by $19.5 million of non-cash expense related to fair market valuation adjustments of financial instruments, including the Forward Purchase Agreement (“FPA”) and warrants.

In total, net loss for the fiscal year includes $89.4 million of non-cash, non-recurring and other extraordinary items that, when removed, result in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.4 million compared to $9.9 million loss in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was -22.3% in fiscal 2024 compared to -73.1% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Cash on hand as of March 31, 2024 was $11.2 million compared to $0.6 million on March 31, 2023.

Current Assets were $49.8 million, primarily due to the $28.8 million FPA prepayment balance.

Current Liabilities totaled $65.7 million, including $17.4 million in Accounts Payable assumed by Roadzen in connection with the Business Combination, and $13.1 million for Mizuho Securities USA LLC (“Mizuho”) that includes short-term borrowings of $7.5 million and a $5.6 million fair valuation of warrants granted as part of the Mizuho debt agreement.

Long-Term Liabilities totaled $3.0 million, primarily made up of various debt instruments issued by the Company.

Russell Indexes

June 28, 2024 – Roadzen was added to the Russell Indexes, including the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap®, which will drive awareness from institutional shareholders and improve visibility as a publicly-listed company.

Roadzen Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$, except per share data and share count) Particulars As of March 31,

2024 As of March 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 11,186,095 589,340 Accounts receivable, net 3,652,380 1,535,985 Inventories 70,667 59,897 Prepayments and other current assets 34,426,335 3,181,936 Investments 507,094 – Total current assets 49,842,571 5,367,158 Restricted cash 378,993 542,490 Non marketable securities 1,514,796 4,910,030 Property and equipment, net 454,589 232,493 Goodwill 2,061,553 996,441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 822,327 545,988 Intangible assets, net 2,989,604 2,469,158 Other long-term assets 71,913 117,484 Total assets 58,136,346 15,181,242 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,228,471 2,852,528 Short-term borrowings 15,754,829 4,875,801 Due to insurer 8,918,849 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,573,638 6,241,066 Derivative warrant liabilities 5,585,955 — Short-term operating lease liabilities 358,802 208,697 Other current liabilities 3,231,962 2,503,893 Total current liabilities 65,652,506 16,681,985 Long-term borrowings 1,472,933 653,269 Long-term operating lease liabilities 268,856 360,306 Other long-term liabilities 1,241,917 294,301 Total liabilities 68,636,212 17,989,861 Commitments and contingencies (refer note 26) Mezzanine equity None authorized or issued as of March 31, 2024; Series A and A1 preferred stock and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share, 81,635,738 shares authorized (Series A 5,442,383 and Series A1 76,193,356); 39,868,173 shares issued and outstanding as on March 31, 2023. — 48,274,279 Shareholders’ deficit Preference shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 60,000,000 shares authorized and none issued as of March 31, 2024 and none authorized or issued as of March 31, 2023 — — Ordinary Shares and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share, 220,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31 2024 and $0.0001 par value per share, 108,840,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023; 68,440,829 shares and 16,501,984 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 respectively 84,974,378 303,213 Accumulated deficit (151,008,419 ) (51,448,299 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (600,501 ) (66,903 ) Other components of equity 56,560,706 366,786 Total shareholders’ deficit (10,073,836 ) (50,845,203 ) Non-controlling interest (426,030 ) (237,695 ) Total deficit (10,499,866 ) (51,082,898 ) Total liabilities, Mezzanine equity and Shareholders’ deficit, Non-controlling interest 58,136,346 15,181,242

Roadzen Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in US$, except per share data and share count) For the year ended

March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 Revenue 46,724,287 13,560,498 Costs and expenses: Cost of services 18,132,757 5,413,686 Research and development 4,973,816 2,670,333 Sales and marketing 33,195,608 10,736,173 General and administrative 65,895,085 4,648,242 Depreciation and amortization 2,185,858 1,624,208 Total costs and expenses 124,383,124 25,092,642 Loss from operations (77,658,837 ) (11,532,144 ) Interest income/(expense) (2,291,123 ) (776,023 ) Fair value gains/(losses) in financial instruments carried at fair value (19,475,005 ) (1,009,374 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries 2,098,745 – Impairment of goodwill and intangibles with definite life – (919,517 ) Impairment of investment (3,395,234 ) – Other income/(expense) net 838,728 (6,358 ) Total other income/(expense) (22,223,889 ) (2,711,272 ) (Loss)/Income before income tax expense (99,882,726 ) (14,243,416 ) Less: income tax (benefit)/expense (23,648 ) (42,265 ) Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest (99,859,078 ) (14,201,151 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (189,743 ) (176,883 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to Roadzen Inc. (99,669,335 ) (14,024,268 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to Roadzen Inc. ordinary shareholders (99,669,335 ) (14,024,268 ) Basic and diluted (2.26 ) (0.86 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to Roadzen Inc. ordinary shareholders 44,032,410 16,501,984

Roadzen Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in US$) For the year ended

March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss including non controlling interest (99,859,078 ) (14,201,151 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,185,858 1,624,208 Stock based compensation 56,303,135 – Deferred income taxes (86,020 ) (131,378 ) Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(profit) (459,190 ) 9,184 Fair value losses in financial instruments carried at fair value 19,475,005 1,009,374 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries (2,098,745 ) – Gain on fair valuation of investments (1,812 ) – Impairment of investment 3,395,234 – Gain on sale of property and equipment – (625 ) Expected credit loss (net of reversal) 293,853 – Provision on doubtful advances and receivables 4,877,222 – Lease equalisation reserve – (9,675 ) Impairment loss – 919,517 Balances written off/(back) (51,513 ) 7,164 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions: Inventories (11,688 ) (9,352 ) Income taxes, net (64,243 ) (55,766 ) Accounts receivables, net 5,865,550 (943,470 ) Prepayments and other assets (23,861,458 ) (529,692 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,344,448 4,193,439 Other liabilities (674,090 ) 571,519 Net cash used in operating activities (15,427,532 ) (7,546,704 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill (455,924 ) (842,045 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment – 686 Acquisition of businesses (5,749,200 ) – Investment in mutual funds (500,000 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (6,705,124 ) (841,359 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from business combination 26,824 – Proceeds from issue of preferred stock 6,079,409 458,000 Proceeds from exercise of preferred share warrants – 9,996 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2,438,014 4,107,029 Repayments of long-term borrowings (11,684 ) (612,645 ) Net proceeds/(payments) from short-term borrowings 13,039,186 4,398,343 Net cash generated from financing activities 21,571,749 8,360,723 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (244,444 ) 72,752 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) (805,351 ) 45,412 Cash acquired in business combination 11,238,609 – Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (including restricted cash) 1,131,830 1,086,418 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (including restricted cash) 11,565,088 1,131,830 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 11,186,095 589,340 Restricted cash 378,993 542,490 Total cash and cash equivalents 11,565,088 1,131,830 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized 623,525 457,177 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds – 141,228 Non-cash investing and financing activities Exercise of warrant for issuance of convertible preferred stock – 103,159 Convertible preferred stock issued on conversion of convertible notes – 24,006,892 Consideration payable in connection with acquisitions 488,000 243,036 Interest accrued on borrowings 451,323 257,188

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other items from reported net profit or loss. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA aids investors by providing an operating profit/loss without the impact of non- cash depreciation and amortization and certain other items to help clarify sustainability and trends affecting the business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. These limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non- GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles our net loss reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA:

For the year ended

March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 Net loss (99,859,078 ) (14,201,151 ) Adjusted for: Other (income)/expense net (838,728 ) 6,358 Interest (income)/expense 2,291,123 776,023 Fair value changes in financial instruments carried at fair value 19,475,005 1,009,374 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries (2,098,745 ) – Impairment of goodwill and intangibles with definite life – 919,517 Impairment of investment 3,395,234 – Tax (benefit)/expense (23,648 ) (42,265 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,185,858 1,624,208 Stock based compensation expense 56,303,135 – Non-cash expenses 1,048,353 – Non-recurring expenses 7,685,859 – Adjusted EBITDA (10,435,632 ) (9,907,936 )

