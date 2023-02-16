Rob Hitchcock Rob Hitchcock, President and CEO, SelectHealth

Salt Lake City, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rob Hitchcock has been named as president and chief executive officer for SelectHealth and will also serve as a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team for Intermountain Health. He had been the interim president and CEO since November 2022. Hitchcock joined SelectHealth as the president of government programs and chief value-based officer in August 2022.



Hitchcock brings extensive national insurance provider leadership experience to the role. Before joining SelectHealth, he built a distinguished 25+ year career in executive leadership roles for national insurance provider organizations. Most recently, he served as the chief operating officer for Carelon, a division of Anthem. He has held various executive leadership roles for other organizations, including, Centene, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana.

“Rob has demonstrated keen ability in building positive relationships and collaborating across the organization while serving in the interim role,” said Nannette Berensen, chief operating officer for Intermountain Health. “I am confident he will continue providing great leadership to the SelectHealth team and build on partnerships within the enterprise in his permanent role as president and CEO. This is an exciting time for SelectHealth, and I am confident in Rob’s leadership and ability to enhance and grow SelectHealth in existing and new markets to better serve members. I look forward to seeing the impact his leadership will have in the communities we serve.”

Hitchcock holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology from the University of Utah. He also holds a Master of Health Administration degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

SelectHealth is a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of its members and the communities it serves. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit www.selecthealth.org.

###

Attachment

Rob Hitchcock

CONTACT: Lance Madigan Intermountain Health 385.275.8245 intermountainnews@imail.org