Noted Strategy Executive Will Lead Integration of Services at #2 Greater DC Area Ad Agency

Alexandria, VA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robb Lee will join rapidly growing brand marketing agency Yes& as its Senior Vice President, Integrated Services, the company announced today. Lee will also serve on the Yes& Executive Team.

Lee has been asked to apply his strategic planning expertise to help accelerate the integration of disciplines and services at Yes&. The agency has seen strong growth fueled by its ability to bring together creative, strategic, digital, content, public relations, social, and other capabilities to serve evolving client needs. In his new role, Lee will call upon his client-side experience to ensure that clients receive a seamless solution tailored to them and their unique audience sets.

Lee is departing from a 17-year career at the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), where he was Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. He is well-known in the association community for applying ad agency techniques and approaches to association branding, event marketing, digital transformation, and change management, including tightening the relationship between marcom/creative strategy and business results. Lee has also been a champion of DE&I at ASAE and in the association industry. Prior to ASAE Lee was with ICF International, Ruder Finn Public Relations, Marriott International, and Ogilvy and Mather Advertising, among other media and advertising organizations.

“We got to know Robb very well while he was at ASAE,” said Robert W. Sprauge, Founder and CEO, Yes&. “He always made us feel that we were on his team, and he was on ours. We are deeply honored that when he decided it was time for the next stage in his career, he chose to bring his talents and experience to Yes&. We can’t wait for our clients to gain the benefits of Robb’s strategic thinking.”

The integration of marketing services is particularly important in a time where customer journeys have become extraordinarily non-linear, reaching diverse audiences is increasing interest, technologies such as AI are disrupting advertising, and clients are stretched thin by expanding responsibilities. The Yes& approach matches well with these drivers, while its “positivity + possibility” culture appeals to clients dealing with change. As a result, the agency has grown, being named to the Inc. 5000 four times and recently recognized as the second largest ad agency in Greater Washington, D.C.

“I always admired Yes& as a partner,” commented Lee. “In addition to their unflagging creativity and great client relationships, they brought a strategic approach that few other agencies could match. I am very eager to help Yes& clients get the full benefit of our capabilities and approach.”

Lee begins with Yes& on September 5.

About Yes&

Yes& is an integrated marketing agency serving complex needs across the commercial, association, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& brings “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including branding, digital strategy and analytics, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, events, and public relations, and serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in the Washington, DC, Chicago and Philadelphia areas. The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 Ad Agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the fourth time. www.yesandagency.com

CONTACT: Antonya Asante Yes& aasante@yesandagency.com