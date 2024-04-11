Catalent, Inc. Class Action Catalent, Inc. Acquisition by Novo Holdings

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) by Novo Holdings, a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Under the terms of the agreement, Catalent stockholders will receive $63.50 in cash for each share of Catalent common stock owned.

If you own shares of Catalent, Inc. click here.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) and its Shareholders?

On February 2, 2024, the companies announced a merger agreement under which Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent in an all-cash transaction that values Catalent at $16.5 billion. According to the news release, Catalent’s board of directors approved the merger agreement for $63.50 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close towards the end of 2024. Robbins LLP is concerned that Catalent’s board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) you have legal options. Contact us to learn more about your legal rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion in value for shareholders. To be notified if a class action against Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

[email protected]

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43a9f4af-ec7b-46ea-a265-4a8306cb08fc