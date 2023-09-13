SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 23, 2023, a putative class action, Pignatelli v. MSP Recovery, Inc. f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II., No. 23-cv-23224 (S.D. Fla.), was filed on behalf of MSP Recovery investors alleging violations of the federal securities laws. On August 28, 2023, the Pignatelli case was voluntarily dismissed. Robbins LLP hereby retracts its prior notices concerning the dismissed case.
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.
