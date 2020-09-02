ROBERT BURKETT JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS VICE PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNTING, TAX, AND COMPLIANCE

Rockville MD, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robert Burkett has joined Abt Associates as vice president, international accounting, tax, and compliance. He will oversee a range of financial functions, including domestic and international tax and reporting processes, international accounting, and risk management. He will also oversee country-level statutory compliance and financial reporting. Burkett has more than 25 years of finance experience, with a focus on process improvements, modeling, and internal controls. He has increased efficiency and effectiveness in corporate finance by establishing cross-functional relationships, streamlining processes, and implementing systems to support critical accounting initiatives. Burkett has helped solve critical accounting issues in asset reporting, transfer pricing, and policy and procedure alignment. Before coming to Abt, Burkett was managing director of Kinetic CPA Group, a consulting firm specializing in tax, accounting, process improvement, and internal controls projects for mid- to large-sized multi-national enterprises. Before that, he had been vice president and chief accounting officer for XO Communications, a $1.5 billion facilities-based telecommunications service provider, which Verizon acquired in 2017. Burkett also served in finance and accounting leadership positions at Sunrise Senior Living, Fannie Mae, Home Depot, MCI, Teleglobe, and Arthur Anderson. Burkett holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Business Administration, both from Stetson University. ### About Abt Associates Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

CONTACT: Eric Tischler Abt Associates (301) 347-5492 [email protected]