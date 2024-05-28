Actor Robert De Niro slammed former President Trump as a “danger” to Americans in comments during a Biden-Harris press conference in New York City on Tuesday outside the Manhattan courtroom where the 45th president is facing trial.

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat. This is our reality. And that’s why I’ve joined the Biden-Harris campaign, because the only

[Read Full story at source]