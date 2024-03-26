Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is expected to announce his presidential running mate on Tuesday.
According to several reports, Kennedy intends to name attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential candidate in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET in Oakland, California. The New York Times and NBC News reported that Kennedy selected Shanahan after considering several possible candidates, citing sources close to Kennedy’
