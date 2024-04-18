Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign is spotlighting that the independent presidential candidate has moved a step closer to his goal of getting on the ballot in all 50 states.
The campaign of the longtime environmental activist and high-profile vaccine skeptic, who is the scion of the nation’s most storied political dynasty, on Thursday showcased that he has made the ballot in Michigan.
The state is one of seven crucial general election battlegrounds that will li
