SAN FRANCISCO,, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RealReal (the “Company” or “The RealReal”) (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that Robert Julian will step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company effective on the earlier of January 31, 2024 or the date a new CFO assumes the position.

If a new CFO assumes the position prior to January 31, 2024, Mr. Julian will continue as an employee and serve as an executive advisor to the Company through January 31, 2024. To assist with the transition of his role, Mr. Julian has agreed to provide limited consulting services to the Company following his termination of employment from February 1, 2024 until June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company will retain an executive search firm to commence a search process to identify a new CFO.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer John Koryl commented, “Robert and I have worked closely together since my arrival as CEO earlier this year, and I have deeply appreciated his counsel and leadership. We wish Robert success in his future endeavors. As we announced last quarter, we remain committed to our key initiatives and believe we are on the right path.”

“It has been a great pleasure to serve as CFO of The RealReal over the past two years,” said Robert Julian. “I have the utmost confidence in the brand, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the most dedicated teams in the luxury resale industry.”

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 33 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service.

