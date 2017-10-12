Robert Reed Joins Tech CU as Chief Retail Banking Officer and Executive Vice President

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Robert Reed has joined the company as its new Chief Retail Banking Officer and Executive Vice President. He will be responsible for delivering an incredible member experience by leading the company’s retail banking and member services functions.

Reed has a strong, nearly 30-year track record of success in consumer and business banking, marketing, and private banking with three institutions: Bank of America, Arrowhead Credit Union and Simplicity Bank.

“Robert’s background in marketing and consumer, business and private banking has given him the holistic perspective and background we were looking for to lead our retail banking function,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “Robert’s hire will add significant strength to our executive management team as we look to build an even stronger retail arm that serves our members’ needs within an ever-changing industry.”

Prior to joining Tech CU, Reed served as the Chief Retail Banking Officer for Simplicity Bank, where he oversaw all points of entry from a customer standpoint, including nine retail branches, a call center, ATMs and back-office operations. Reed was part of the executive team at Simplicity, which engineered the bank’s extremely successful sale to HomeStreet Bank.

“What drew me to Tech CU was its innovative and relationship-focused approach to the member experience,” said Reed. “I’m excited to help further that mission and empower our members to succeed financially.”

Reed has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from the University of La Verne and is a certified Six Sigma Greenbelt.

ABOUT TECH CU

Tech CU (techcu.com) is a $2.4 billion credit union serving more than 90,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. A federally insured, not-for-profit organization, we put the financial interests of our members ahead of shareholder profit by helping members achieve their financial goals on their terms and by sharing the benefits of our growth. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of our members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Tech CU consistently achieves high marks for its customer satisfaction and maintains a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation’s largest independent rating service for financial institutions. And, with mobile and online banking, 65,000+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide (more than Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo combined) and convenient branch access to our financial experts, Tech CU makes 24/7 banking easy and empowering.

