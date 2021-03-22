Robin Hood & Elected Officials to Urge Albany to Support Families Washington Left Behind

Coalition including CEO Wes Moore, Representative Ritchie Torres, State Legislators Jeremy Cooney and Andrew Hevesi & American Academy of Pediatrics to Call for Expansion of Empire State Child Tax

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, March 23 at 11:15 am, Robin Hood will convene leaders from across New York, including Congressman Ritchie Torres, State Senator Jeremy A. Cooney, and Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi for a virtual press conference calling on Albany to support nearly 1 in 4 New York children living in poverty. The coalition of elected leaders and advocacy organizations will be calling for an immediate and permanent expansion, in the State budget being negotiated right now, of the Empire State Child Tax credit to include the 72,000 children across New York State left out of the American Rescue Plan, particularly those with an undocumented family member.

WHO: Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore United States Representative Ritchie Torres New York State Senator Jeremy A. Cooney New York State Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy Benard P. Dreyer, MD, FAAP, Former President of the National AAP & Professor of Pediatrics, NYU School of Medicine New York State American Academy of Pediatrics WHAT: Virtual Rally Calling on Albany to Address Child Poverty WHEN: Tuesday, March 23 at 11:15 am EST WHERE: Livestream via Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi’s Facebook

About Robin Hood

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. In 2020, Robin Hood invested nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.