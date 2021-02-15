Robin Hood Foundation Announces No City Limits 2021 Lineup

Chelsea Clinton, Senator Cory Booker, Marcella Nunez-Smith, José Andrés, Ai-jen Poo and other leaders to speak at virtual, poverty-fighting conference Feb. 24 – Feb. 25
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin Hood Foundation today announced the lineup for No City Limits: Reimagining the Poverty Fight 2021, the fifth annual national conference dedicated to actionable solutions for increasing economic mobility from poverty. Through research presentations, candid conversations, and interactive sessions, No City Limits will bring leaders across policy, nonprofit, business, academia, and community together to examine all that 2020 laid bare and help to make 2021 a historic year of change and progress. Leaders including Chelsea Clinton, Senator Cory Booker, Marcella Nunez-Smith, José Andrés, and Ai-jen Poo will speak at the virtual conference on Wednesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 25.
“2020 was a year of both the exposure of historical inequities and the expansion of the challenges so many of our neighbors face, particularly communities of color. We know that 2021 will be a year of both recovery and rebuilding in which we challenge the systems and structures that make poverty so pervasive and intentional,” said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. “During Robin Hood’s No City Limits conference, we will convene the nation’s leading experts across sectors to both explore the solutions and build the alliances that will help us to build a fairer and more equitable society for everyone.”
The theme of No City Limits 2021 is “Reimagining the Poverty Fight.” The conference will focus on the inextricable link between poverty and systemic racism, as well as the specific actions that need to be taken to build pathways to economic mobility for all. This builds on Robin Hood’s longstanding commitment and work to addressing the systemic underpinnings of poverty.
More info on registration and agenda can be found here. No City Limits 2021 speakers include:
- Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance
- Ames Grawert, Brennan Center for Justice, Justice Program
- Brigid Bergin, WNYC
- Camilla Marcus, west~bourne
- Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation
- Cheryl L. Dorsey, Echoing Green
- Corinne Low, The Wharton School, Upper West Side Open Hearts Initiative
- Cory Booker, US Senate
- Darrick Hamilton, The New School
- Derek Singletary, Unchained
- Dylan Matthews, VOX.com
- Emma Vadehra, Next100 / The Century Foundation
- Erika James, The Wharton School
- Errol Louis, NY1
- Geoffrey Canada, Harlem Children’s Zone
- Helene Gayle, The Chicago Community Trust
- Irwin Garfinkel, Columbia University
- Jahana Hayes, US House of Representatives
- John N. Friedman, Brown University and Opportunity Insights
- John King, The Education Trust
- Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC
- José Andrés, World Central Kitchen
- Judd Kessler, The Wharton School
- Kaya Henderson, Reconstruction
- Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force
- Mehrsa Baradaran, UC Irvine School of Law
- Myra Jones-Taylor, ZERO TO THREE
- Oxiris Barbot, M.D., Columbia University
- Samantha Tweedy, Robin Hood
- Sara Goldrick-Rab, The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice
- Savvy Moore; National Domestic Workers Alliance, We Dream in Black North Carolina Chapter
- Shalinee Sharma, Zearn
- Starsky Wilson, Children’s Defense Fund
- Wes Moore, Robin Hood
About Robin Hood
Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. This year, Robin Hood will invest nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.
MEDIA ADVISORY
Contact: [email protected]
