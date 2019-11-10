Robin Hood Holds 7th Annual Investors Conference, Presented By JP Morgan

Event has raised nearly $40 million for Robin Hood since inception

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin Hood , New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, held its annual Investors Conference on October 28 and 29, 2019 at Spring Studios in Manhattan. The event, now in its seventh year, was presented by J.P. Morgan.

The conference brought together leaders in finance, biotech, gaming and entertainment, health care and politics to share actionable, money-making insights with the 600-person audience. Since its inception in 2013, the event has raised nearly $40 million through sponsorships and ticket sales. As with every donation to Robin Hood, 100 percent of ticket sales go directly to the poverty fight.

“This Investors Conference convenes legendary titans of industry with actionable insights to support Robin Hood’s work lifting households out of poverty,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. “Our 27-year history of partnership with J.P. Morgan is a major asset to empower Robin Hood to work with communities to create mobility from poverty.”

“J.P. Morgan has partnered with Robin Hood for nearly three decades and we are proud to support its mission to fight poverty in New York City,” said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “Our work together on the Robin Hood Investors Conference helps broaden the impact of Robin Hood’s key programs, ensuring that every dollar raised goes to directly fund schools, food pantries, homeless shelters, job training centers, health facilities, legal clinics and more.”

The two-day conference was led by Robin Hood’s Investors Conference Committee comprised of Lee S. Ainslie III, Managing Partner of Maverick Capital Management, LLC; Anthony Bozza, co-founder & Managing Partner of Lakewood Capital Management; Elissa Doyle, Chief Communications Officer and Head of ESG Engagement at Third Point LLC; Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan’s Asset & Wealth Management; John A. Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital; Paul Tudor Jones II, founder, co-chairman, and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation; Joel S. Marcus, chairman, CEO, and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.; Stephanie Ruhle, anchor and journalist at MSNBC & NBC News; and Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group.

The conference’s agenda included “fireside chats” and panels featuring Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management, LP in conversation with Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC & NBC News, Angela Aldrich of Bayberry Capital Partners, Grant Bowman of Hunter Capital, Steven A. Cohen of Point72 and the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, Joe Cornell of Bluegrass Capital, Niall Ferguson of Stanford University, Tony Florence of NEA, Dr. Alexandria Forbes of MeiraGTx, Jonathan D. Gray of Blackstone, Jamie Hodari of Industrious, Ben Horowitz of Andreessen Horowitz, Rebecca Kaden of Union Square Ventures, Vivian Lau of One Tusk Investment Partners, Anton Levy of General Atlantic, Allan Lichtman of American University, Dr. Sharon Mates of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., DeShay McCluskey of AltraVue Capital, Adam Parker of Center Lake Capital Management, Charles Phillips of Infor, author Tony Seba, Dr. Shoshana Shendelman of Applied Therapeutics, Inc., Edward Shenderovich of Knotel, Ryan Simonetti of Convene, David M. Solomon of Goldman Sachs, and David S. Vogel of Voloridge Investment Management.

Additionally, Anthony T. Bozza of Lakewood Capital Management, Tony Davis of Inherent Group, Scott Ferguson of Sachem Head Capital Management, John Khoury of Long Pond Capital LP, Matthew Knauer of Nokota Management LP, Marko Kolanovic of J.P. Morgan, Alberto G. Musalem of Evince Asset Management LP, Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital Management, Alex Sacerdote of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, Whitney Tilson of Empire Financial Research, Boaz Weinstein of Saba Capital Management LP, and Lauren Taylor Wolfe of Impactive Capital presented their best investment ideas.

About Robin Hood

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests nearly $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at www.robinhood.org ; and follow Robin Hood on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram .

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.8 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

