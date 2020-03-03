Robin.io Adopts Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) to Advance Innovations in 5G Networks

Application automation platform supports 5G applications as a service

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin.io, the application automation platform company, announced today that it has integrated Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) into its platform for deployment and orchestration of 5G and edge services in a containerized environment.

Robin.io has adopted OpenNESS, an open-source software initiative from Intel that helps to accelerate the creation of new applications and services for 5G and edge. OpenNESS makes it easier for cloud and internet of things (IOT) developers to develop applications while taking advantage of the underlying networking capabilities offered by Intel platforms and solutions. Intel is enabling a worldwide ecosystem of hardware, software and system integrators to develop new 5G and edge use cases on OpenNESS.

“The Robin platform delivers automation and lifecycle management of 5G service delivery including RAN. OpenNESS technology, coupled with the Robin.io cloud-native orchestration and automation platform, makes containerization of the CNF/VNF/RAN possible for the first time, reducing infrastructure and operations costs dramatically for 5G service providers,” said Partha Seetala, CTO of Robin.io.

“Leading service providers are accelerating deployment of cloud native technologies for network functions and edge services. We are collaborating with the Intel Network Builders ecosystem, including Robin.io, to accelerate a path to commercialization by integrating and deploying OpenNESS microservices at the edge,” says Renu Navale, Vice President & General Manager, Edge Computing and Ecosystem Enabling at Intel.

Robin.io automates the deployment and life cycle management of complex data and network-intensive application pipelines as a service, including the demanding requirements of 5G service delivery. The Robin application automation platform enables companies to deliver an end-to-end, cloud-native, 5G service delivery network.

In addition to the collaboration around OpenNESS, Robin.io has also joined the Intel Network Builders program, a vast and mature ecosystem of global partners that are accelerating the transformation of network infrastructure towards 5G deployments.

Ecosystem collaboration and open source initiatives are fundamental to the Robin.io business strategy to address the following market realities:

Exploding global mobile data traffic is burdening current infrastructure. By 2021, global mobile data traffic is expected to be 49 exabytes monthly, seven times more than all global mobile traffic at the end of 2016*; The proliferation of devices driven by the advance of IoT is driving new demands of existing infrastructure; The adoption of cloud computing and 5G will compel the need for new tools for deployment, scaling and life cycle management; and The need for automation to manage the complexity, availability, scale and performance of the 5G network, applications and data services.

The Robin application automation platform accelerates the deployment of complex applications as a service, such as 5G, RAN, big data, and Databases, with easy, one-click deployment, scaling and life cycle management. The Robin platform, combined with out-of-the-box app bundles, accelerates the creation of application pipelines that run vital business processes while increasing operational efficiency, developer productivity and cost savings.

About Robin.io

Robin.io provides an application automation platform that enables enterprises to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, the Robin platform allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, Databases and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

*Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and Robin platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Robert Cathey Cathey.co for Robin.io [email protected] +1 865-386-6118