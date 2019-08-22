Robin.io and Vexata Join Forces to Help Enterprises Modernize Their Data Infrastructure

Joint Solutions to Increase Developer Productivity, Reduce Costs and Modernize Mission-Critical Workloads Such as Oracle Databases

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin.io , provider of the industry’s first Hyperconverged Kubernetes solution, and Vexata, part of the StorCentric family of brands, a global leader in unified storage solutions, today announced a partnership to provide a joint technology solution. This offering will provide powerful storage and data management capabilities to modernize enterprise applications. The first of a full line of joint solutions integrates ROBIN Platform , a storage and Hyperconverged Kubernetes solution with Vexata , a scalable all flash NVMe storage solution.

A Powerful Joint Solution for Mission Critical Workloads

The Vexata Active Data Architecture with ROBIN Platform is a revolutionary enterprise solution that delivers the transformative innovation that digital business needs now. Based on its ground up ultra-low latency and high throughput architecture, Vexata brings 10X scale and performance increases to both analytics and OLTP workloads. The embedded ROBIN Platform extends Kubernetes with built-in storage, networking, and application management to deliver a production-ready solution for Oracle databases and its ecosystem of applications such as WebLogic Server, Oracle RAC, EBS, etc. ROBIN automates the provisioning and management of Oracle databases so that you can deliver an “as-a-service” experience with 1-click simplicity to developers, DBAs, and BI teams. Vexata with ROBIN accelerates the full range of Oracle workloads including OLTP and DW/OLAP, random and sequential, ingest and backup/recovery by 10X compared to today’s leading all-flash arrays. Using the joint Vexata and ROBIN solution , customers can provision databases in minutes, scale on demand and reduce costs.

“We’re excited to work with Vexata, expanding our ability to bring enterprises full-scale, application-centric solutions for storage and advanced data management,” said Partha Seetala, Founder and CTO of Robin.io. “Together, Robin.io and Vexata will give enterprises a line of comprehensive solutions to modernize their data-heavy, existing applications with Kubernetes and cloud-native capabilities.”

“We’re very pleased to partner with Robin.io, enhancing our ability to give Vexata customers and partners solutions for modernizing existing enterprise applications, improving performance and pushing innovation,” said Surya Varanasi, CTO, StorCentric. Providing a joint solution just makes sense. “We’re looking forward to a long relationship with Robin.io.”

Robin.io plans to soon roll-out a joint solution with ROBIN Platform and Nexsan, also part of the StorCentric family, which offers unified storage, block storage and secure archiving.

This and future joint ROBIN and StorCentric solutions will bring powerful enhanced data storage, performance and advanced management capabilities to a wide range of data-intensive verticals including finance, healthcare and media as well as StorCentric’s strong community of over 1,000 partners.

The Vexata and Nexsan products will be showcased at VMworld from August 25th-29th, 2019 at the Nexsan booth #462 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

More About ROBIN Platform

ROBIN Platform is the industry’s first Hyperconverged Kubernetes platform for big data, databases, and AI/ML. The platform provides a self-service App-store experience for the deployment of any application, anywhere, enabling enterprises to modernize their data infrastructure to improve developer productivity and reduce costs. ROBIN has helped enterprises to tear down infrastructure silos and extend the benefits of Kubernetes to stateful apps including complex Big Data, Databases and AI/ML on Any Infrastructure – On-Premise, Hybrid Cloud or Multi-Cloud. See https://robin.io/customers/ .

About Vexata

Vexata powers today’s demanding enterprise applications driving fast access to large datasets for workloads such as predictive analytics, IOT and autonomous decisions. Based on a patented active data architecture, Vexata delivers 10x performance and efficiency improvements at a fraction of the cost of existing all-flash storage solutions. The result is transformative performance with breakthrough economics across numerous data-hungry applications at enterprise scale. For more information, please visit Vexata.com or follow us @VexataCorp.

About StorCentric

StorCentric provides world-class and award-winning storage solutions for prosumers, SMBs and enterprise customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect and Vexata divisions, the company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit www.storcentric.com .

About Robin.io

Robin.io brings advanced storage and data management that extend the Agility, Efficiency and Portability of Kubernetes to All Stateful Applications, even complex Big Data, Databases, AI/ML and Custom Apps, on Any Infrastructure, On-Premise, Hybrid Cloud or Multi-Cloud. ROBIN Platform is the industry’s first Hyperconverged solution that enables big data, databases and AI/ML as a Service on Kubernetes. ROBIN Storage delivers bare-metal performance and enables powerful data management capabilities such as snapshots, backup and migration to support even the most demanding data-intensive workloads. With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Red Hat and Veritas, Robin.io seeks to reinvent IT Infrastructure and put the focus back on what matters most – The Applications. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA and Hasso Plattner Ventures .

