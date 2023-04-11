Finalist for the EdTech Trendsetter Award, Robin’s Transformative Approach Sets the Standard for Creativity and Innovation in Education Technology

NEW YORK, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Robin, a leading K12 edtech solutions provider supporting the mental wellness and social-emotional development of students, teachers, staff and families, today announced it has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 EdTech Awards presented by EdTech Digest.

Celebrating its 13th year, the EdTech Awards are the world’s largest recognition program for education technology recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. The annual program recognizes people and organizations for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more. This year’s finalists and winners were judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

Sonny Thadani, co-founder and CEO of Robin, said, “We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by a distinguished body like the EdDigest team for our innovative approach to mental wellness in schools. The real value of spotlight moments such as this is that they enable us to reach new audiences and deliver on our mission to help school leaders build more connected, compassionate communities.”

Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest who oversees the program, said, “A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning.”

Robin’s programs – now in over 65 schools – have been in high demand from school districts across the country that are looking to empower students as well as educators and families with key life skills. At the core of Robin is our professional and diverse group of coaches that connect with the school community through live coaching and online learning. Documented results of Robin’s programming have included improved connectedness and better mental health and well-being outcomes for students, teachers and school staff.

ABOUT ROBIN

Robin supports the mental well-being and social-emotional development of the entire school community. We empower educators, students and families with skills to propel their well-being, personal growth and potential. As human connection is critical for mental health, Robin’s solution centers around a diverse group of professional coaches that inspire the community through live group coaching and real-world curriculum. To learn more, please visit my-robin.com.

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

