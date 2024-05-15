New Robinhood Crypto customers in Europe will also now earn a 10% bonus on their net buys over their first 30 days on the platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Robinhood Crypto is excited to announce a series of new features specifically designed for its customers in Europe, including staking, localized apps, crypto rewards for new customers, and updated Learn & Earn modules. These updates aim to increase accessibility, improve the user experience, and reinforce our commitment to Europe-based crypto traders.

“Since launching at the end of last year, our customers in Europe have told us loud and clear that they want an app that provides local language support and products that help them earn additional passive income,” said Johann Kerbrat, VP and GM of Robinhood Crypto. “Robinhood Crypto is already one of the lowest cost places to trade on average with an easy-to-use interface that prioritizes education. Today’s news is a significant step forward in our mission to offer customers a more tailored in-app experience that meets their specific needs and helps them on their financial journey.”

Unlock the Power of Staking

Starting today, we’re introducing our first-ever crypto-staking product, which will be available exclusively to our customers in Europe. Robinhood Crypto customers can now stake their Solana (SOL) holdings directly through the app, allowing them to earn rewards with the flexibility to unstake at any time.

Boost Your Rewards

Beginning today, new customers can earn a 10% bonus on their net buys over their first 30 days on the platform.* The bonus will be paid out in USDC. This initiative is part of our strategy to attract new users and improve their crypto investment journey.

Localized Experiences Tailored to You

To better serve our customers, in the coming weeks we will begin launching local language versions of the Robinhood Crypto app, starting with users in Italy, Poland and Lithuania. Once available in those countries, customers will have their experience translated into their native language, giving them more confidence and comfort as they research their investments and place trades.

Expand Your Crypto Knowledge with Learn & Earn

Knowledge is power, especially in the world of digital assets. That’s why Robinhood Crypto has rolled out a suite of Learn & Earn modules focused on AVAX, BTC and USDC. These Learn and Earn modules are tailor-made to help customers understand different cryptocurrencies while earning rewards along the way. These educational modules will soon be available in multiple languages including Italian, Polish and Lithuanian.

Robinhood Crypto is always looking to improve the in-app experience to make sure it offers features and functionality that customers want. Since launching in December, here’s what we’ve seen and heard from customers:*

Bitcoin (BTC), Dogwifhat (WIF), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) have the highest total trade volume in Europe since launch.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most held cryptocurrency on Robinhood Crypto in Europe.

Poland, Italy, and Lithuania are among the top countries in Europe for Robinhood Crypto app downloads.

Customers in Europe have told us that our Learn & Earn program provides outstanding value and that there’s a significant appetite for educational content that rewards learning.

Roughly a third of Robinhood Crypto users in Europe told us that this is their first crypto trading platform.

Customers in Europe told us that ease of use is one of the primary factors they consider when deciding where to trade crypto.

About Robinhood Crypto

With Robinhood Crypto in Europe, customers own their crypto and Robinhood holds it securely on their behalf. Users can buy and sell 30+ cryptocurrencies, track real-time prices, and access charts to help fine-tune their trading strategy. They can also browse and learn about different digital assets, create watchlists, and monitor the latest news directly in the app.

To learn more about Robinhood Crypto in Europe visit Robinhood.com or visit the Help Center.

Disclosures:

*Maximum of €500 rewards per customer. You must hold the value of the reward for 180 days. Availability is limited to certain jurisdictions and subject to change. Other terms apply.

*Based on internal Robinhood data and field research conducted with Robinhood Crypto customers in the EU.

Crypto markets are highly volatile, and trading or holding crypto can lead to loss of your assets. Crypto is not legal tender, and is not backed by any government or covered by any government compensation scheme.

Crypto services are offered for eligible customers through an account with Robinhood Europe, UAB (company number 306377915), with its registered address at Mėsinių 5, LT-01133 Vilnius, Lithuania (“RHEC”). RHEC is registered according to the regulatory requirements of the Republic of Lithuania as a virtual currency exchange and virtual currency depository wallet operator. RHEC is supervised by the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. RHEC is registered under No. RDWW-1076 in the register of virtual currency activities, kept by the Director of the Tax Administration Chamber in Katowice, in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Act applicable in Poland. RHEC is also registered according to the regulatory requirements of the Republic of Italy in the special section of the register of bureaux de change (virtual currency and digital wallet services providers) kept by the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) under No. PSV153. RHEC is subject to requirements and obligations applicable in the Republic of Italy in accordance with the Legislative Decree No. 231/2007 as to the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purpose of money laundering and terrorist financing and, to this end, is supervised by the Finance Intelligence Unit (Unità di Informazione Finanziaria – UIF) of the Bank of Italy.

