MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Baiju Bhatt, will step down from his executive role after over ten years in leadership to pursue other entrepreneurial interests. Mr. Bhatt will remain a member of Robinhood’s Board of Directors.

“Baiju and I have been co-founders for over 10 years and friends for over 20,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. “His passion for entrepreneurship and commitment to our mission to democratize finance for all helped build Robinhood from a seed of an idea to the global public company it is today. Baiju played a pivotal role in opening access to the markets for millions of new investors, and I am grateful for all of his contributions to Robinhood over the last decade.”

“Since I helped found this company in 2013, Robinhood has been my life. For more than a decade, I have worked tirelessly to drive our mission to democratize the financial services industry for the betterment of society,” said Baiju Bhatt, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Robinhood. “It has been a privilege to work with some of the most dedicated, creative, and innovative people who have delivered daily for our customers and shareholders. I look forward to remaining a member of the Robinhood Board of Directors and continuing to support our mission. I will have more to share about my next steps soon but know the future has never been so bright.”

