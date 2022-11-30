MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2022.
Robinhood Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM ET / 10:40 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.
About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.
