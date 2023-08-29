Four-year partnership to launch financial education programming kicks off with on-campus event

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robinhood Markets, Inc. is partnering with Texas Christian University (TCU) to provide financial education coursework for the university’s student-athletes through its signature Robinhood Money Drills program. Robinhood and TCU will launch the four-year partnership today during an on-campus event with University staff, alumni, and students.

Robinhood will provide funding to support course sections of personal finance classes at the University, within the TCU Neeley School of Business and its dedicated Neeley NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) curriculum housed within Neeley’s Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Funding will also support mentors, speakers, and educational hours to prepare student-athletes and other interested students for success in the ever-changing NIL market. As part of the program, Robinhood will also offer guest lecturers. The for-credit course will operate every semester and be available to all current students at TCU.

“Financial education is at the heart of our mission, and we recognize that increasing access to financial education tools and resources early on can make a considerable difference,” said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Vice President of International Government and External Affairs at Robinhood Markets, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with TCU through Robinhood Money Drills and continue to expand access to financial education programming.”

With recent Name, Image, and Likeness legislation allowing college athletes to receive monetary benefits, it’s more important than ever to empower them with resources to manage their finances. These courses will not only cover a range of topics relevant to those receiving NIL deals but also share actionable foundational skills.

“We are proud to join our Neeley NIL program in partnering with Robinhood to create this outstanding financial educational opportunity for our student-athletes,” said Jeremiah Donati, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at TCU. “Robinhood is an industry leader and will be a trusted resource for our student-athletes in preparing for their lives after TCU.”

Similar Robinhood Money Drills partnerships are currently in place at other Universities, including West Virginia University , Kansas State University , and the University of Memphis , to provide grant funding and support for scaling their financial education coursework.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets Inc. is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

About Texas Christian University

Founded in 1873, TCU is a world-class, values-centered private university based in Fort Worth, Texas. The university comprises nine schools and colleges offering 117 areas of undergraduate study, 61 master’s level programs, and 39 areas of doctoral study. Total enrollment stands at 12,273, including 10,523 undergraduates and 1,750 graduate students. The student/faculty ratio is 13.5:1, and 86% of TCU’s 709 full-time faculty members hold the highest degree in their discipline. TCU consistently ranks among the top universities and colleges in the nation, and the Horned Frog family consists of more than 100,000 living alumni. For more information, please visit TCU’s website .

About TCU Neeley School of Business

The nationally ranked TCU Neeley School of Business is committed to fostering an inclusive, scholarly community composed of individuals who, through their diverse and sometimes competing perspectives, contribute to a free and intellectually challenging culture where students, faculty, staff and alumni have equitable opportunities and can forge paths toward personal and professional growth. We build upon the momentum generated by living the Neeley Promise: The Neeley School of Business unleashes human potential with leadership at the core and innovation in our spirit. For more information, visit neeley.tcu.edu .

About Neeley NIL

TCU Neeley School of Business and TCU Athletics have created a cross-disciplinary partnership to equip students with business skills to navigate and capitalize on the complex and rapidly-evolving NCAA rule-changes in the market category of collegiate Name, Image and Likeness management, and prepare those students for lifelong brand management success even beyond the university setting. Neeley NIL is an experiential, brand-building NIL Accelerator course housed within the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, where students earn credentialing or course credit toward their degree. This approach intentionally prepares student-athletes and other interested students as they navigate the evolving NIL policies. For more information, visit the Neeley NIL website .

Contacts