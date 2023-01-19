Innovative new attraction combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RoboLand LLC is proud to announce the newest theme park attraction in Orlando, Florida. This definitely innovative new attraction combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family. RoboLand will take visitors and guests on a journey of discovery to explore the robotic world and uncover exciting stories and thrilling adventures. From interactive robotic shows to a virtual reality experience, every step of the way will be filled with awe-inspiring fun.

RoboLand is proud to offer a unique experience with two very distinguishable robots – Sophia and Titan.

Sophia the Robot. She’s the world’s most sophisticated robot that looks and acts just like a human being. With more than 70 facial expressions and the ability to understand, recognize, research, and remember everything, she can carry on a conversation as if she was a real person – all with the help of her advanced Artificial Intelligence system.

Sophia has appeared in some of the world’s biggest media events, like being a special guest star on Jimmy Fallon, and has made friends with celebrities like Will Smith. She gained a lot of recognition and inspired people from all around the world when she addressed members from different countries at the United Nations.

Titan the Robot, on the other hand, is a larger-than-life robot that will be sure to leave an impression on all who visit. He made his debut on Britain’s Got Talent and has been wowing audiences ever since. With performances all over the world, including a show-stopping act with Rihanna, Titan has quickly become one of the most popular robots in entertainment. He can even be programmed to interact with guests and make special announcements.

The company that launched RoboLand has over 25 years of experience in entertainment and event management. Originally exciting crowds in London, Prague, Romania, and Moldova with audiences that topped 150,000 people per exhibit and venue, some of these included the Dali Universe collection and concerts that include 50 Cent, Lara Farina, Seal, Julio Iglesias, and Patricia Kass. They are excited to announce that Orlando, Florida, is now the home base and will feature over 30 amazing exhibits for families of all ages.

Get ready to experience the future. Come to RoboLand Orlando! The RoboLand exhibit hall at 6464 International Drive, Orlando, Florida is open daily from 10:00 to 21:00. Plus, don’t miss the chance to see amazing Titan and Sophia shows every day.

RoboLand is a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that will dazzle your imagination. Check out robotic animals, interactive exhibits, food made by robots and much more to get a glimpse into the future of technology.

