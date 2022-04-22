Breaking News
RoboMQ Launches Version 2.0 of ‘Hire2Retire’ Employee Lifecycle and Identity Management Product

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

HRIS to Active Directory integration for employee on-boarding and lifecycle management gets a major upgrade with a self-service, no-code intuitive UX, and advanced analytics.

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RoboMQ, a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and business process automation company, announced General Availability (GA) for version 2.0 of its leading Employee Lifecycle and Identity Management platform, Hire2Retire.

With this major upgrade, Hire2Retire is now a no-code, full self-service product with a modern, intuitive UX which will significantly reduce workflow design and deployment time, provide a user-friendly interface to the end-users and offer advanced analytics, data integration, and management capabilities. Hire2Retire product has been offered to customers for over five years and solves a common pain of data integration between HRIS systems like Workday, ADP, UKGPro, SAP SuccessFactors, Ceridian, BambooHR, Infor HCM, Oracle HCM, etc., and the Active Directory (AD), Azure AD and identity platforms.

RoboMQ’s Hire2Retire handles hundreds of thousands of employee identities today. Customers use Hire2Retire to reduce the cost of creating and managing employee accounts in AD often done by costly sysadmin resources using tedious and cumbersome service tickets. RoboMQ integration ensures employee profiles are created in AD, Azure AD, and identity systems in near real-time per their HR profile and the role ensuring employees have the right access and privilege when they start their job. This integration makes sure the employees get a superior “First Day at Work” experience so critical for businesses in today’s world of labor shortage and great resignation.

Similarly, upon termination, the employee access is timely removed in near real-time ensuring the terminated employees do not walk away with the privileged access preventing data security and reputation risks. Commenting on this launch, Bramh Gupta, CEO of RoboMQ, said, “We are seeing a greater realization of value by our customers using fully automated business processes like Hire2Retire than just an iPaaS or API connectors. Version 2.0 of the Hire2Retire product takes the value proposition, benefits, and the user experience to the next level.”

Over the years, RoboMQ has seen greater adoption of Employee Lifecycle and Identity management solutions like Hire2Retire with an increased focus on data security given recent breaches, and the desire to provide superior employee experience by enabling them with the right tools, privileges, and technologies on day one. The Hire2Retire product is widely used by customers in multiple industries in healthcare, finance, insurance & banking, retail, hospitality, food and beverages, manufacturing, and CPG. 

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company that solves critical Business Process Automation problems and improves operational effectiveness by application of API and data integration technologies combined with intuitive, modern, and humanized UX, workflows, and advanced algorithms.

Press Contact: Shreya Shukla, shreya.shukla@robomq.io

RoboMQ Hire2Retire fully automates employee lifecycle and identity management integration HRIS systems to AD, Azure AD, and identity platform for full employee profile sync.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

