Dr. Jay Neugarten, an international thought leader in implant dentistry and early adopter of dental robotics, publishes clinical study on the unparalleled accuracy and precision of dental implantation assisted by the Yomi® robotic platform

MIAMI, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York-based oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Jay Neugarten recently authored a large prospective single-arm clinical study evaluating the accuracy and precision of robot-guided implant surgery.

Published in The International Journal of Oral & Maxillofacial Implants, “ Accuracy and Precision of Haptic Robotic-Guided Implant Surgery in a Large Consecutive Series ” found that haptic robotic guidance enables higher accuracy and statistically greater precision than any other implant surgery method, including static guides, dynamic computer navigation, and freehand placement.

The study was based on 273 robot-guided endosteal implants placed by Neugarten over a two-year period. On average, these implants deviated from their planned angulation and depth by less than 1.5 degrees and less than 0.2 mm, respectively. Published literature and meta-analyses on other guided modalities show angulation errors as high as 3 to 6 degrees. The Yomi system also proved to be significantly more precise than any other treatment method in use today.

“I wanted to conduct this research because accuracy is so critical in implant dentistry,” said Neugarten. “In addition to poor aesthetic outcomes, inaccurate implant placement can also lead to intraoperative complications, patient discomfort, and reduced implant longevity. That is why any technology that can deliver this level of exactness should be strongly considered by clinicians.”

Robot-assisted implantation is made possible by Yomi, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared robotic system for dental surgery that is designed and manufactured by Miami-based startup Neocis ®. Through a combination of in-depth virtual planning and haptic guidance of surgical instrumentation, the Yomi platform helps dental professionals execute implant placement with a high degree of accuracy and efficiency. To date, more than 47,000 implants have been placed with robotic assistance. Approximately every six minutes a dental implant is placed robotically, according to current data from Neocis.

“Thanks to Dr. Neugarten’s rigorous analysis, we can now definitively say robotic implant surgery provides unmatched accuracy and precision,” said Alon Mozes, Neocis’ co-founder and CEO. “This data reinforces what we have been hearing for years from the clinicians we work with. It’s very gratifying, and we believe this cements Yomi as the new standard of care.”

About Yomi

The Yomi robotic system is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning and intraoperative phases of dental implantation surgery. The system can also be used to plan and execute guided alveoloplasty of the mandible and/or maxilla. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants. Visit neocis.com to learn more about Yomi or schedule a hands-on demo.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from Mirae Asset Financial Group , NVentures , Intuitive Ventures , DFJ Growth , Mithril Capital Management , Norwest Venture Partners , Vivo Capital , Section 32 , and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit neocis.com .

About Jay M. Neugarten, DDS, MD, FACS

Dr. Jay Neugarten is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in private practice in New York City and on Long Island. The team at the New York Center For Orthognathic and Maxillofacial Surgery has been using the Yomi system since 2020. Neugarten is also an educator and active lecturer. He is an associate clinical professor at New York Hospital Cornell-Weill Medical Center and North Shore University-Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Neugarten earned his dental degree from the Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery and medical degree from the Stony Brook School of Medicine.

Contact

