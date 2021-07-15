Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Robot Cache Will Let PC Gamers Play, Earn Rewards, & Sell Games on the Casper Network

Robot Cache Will Let PC Gamers Play, Earn Rewards, & Sell Games on the Casper Network

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Casper’s unique Proof of Stake model offers an easy way to track PC game distribution while protecting proprietary gaming technology.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CasperLabs is pleased to announce a partnership with Robot Cache, the world’s first blockchain-powered video game distribution and resale platform.

As more gaming companies migrate to Web3, Casper is emerging as a compelling enterprise-grade network for developers of all experience levels. Through Robot Cache’s PC game distribution platform, gamers will soon be able to buy, play, and sell games while earning rewards on the Casper Network in over 150 countries — all while effortlessly tracing content ownership on-chain. Robot Cache is also exploring new ways for its users to earn rewards on Casper, further incentivizing gameplay and ecosystem participation.

A growing number of organizations are opting to build with Casper due to its scalability and security, citing its more predictable and cost-effective gas pricing, ease of migration for existing apps/dapps, and its more environmentally-friendly energy consumption model. Casper’s unique Proof of Stake mechanism plays a key role as a digital rights management tool for Robot Cache, protecting proprietary game technology, providing ‘chain-of-ownership’ visibility, and enforcing digital rights management. By putting the chain of ownership on Casper, Robot Cache is enabling a hitherto unprecedented level of transparency and augmenting its ability to precisely track game sales and play history.

“Disruption in the gaming industry has been long overdue, and Casper’s Proof of Stake blockchain is the perfect solution to empower game creators and players everywhere with an ecosystem that supports creation, play, and resale with a verified chain of ownership,” said Lee Jacobson, CEO of Robot Cache.

“It’s thrilling to see Robot Cache bring its diverse content library and customer-centric platform to the Casper Network, and we look forward to supporting their growth within our rapidly expanding ecosystem,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO of CasperLabs. “Digital gaming and esports rank among the fastest growing industries today, and I’m excited to see the world’s first blockchain-based marketplace for video games being built on Casper.”

For more information about Robot Cache, please visit robotcache.com.

About CasperLabs
CasperLabs provides professional services and support for organizations building on Casper, the first enterprise-grade blockchain. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. For more information please visit CasperLabs.io.

Media Contact
Kara Miley
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.