Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 0.7 Billion By 2030; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2% During Forecast Period. A robot operating system (ROS) is more than just an operating system. It is also a set of robot middleware, which is a group of software frameworks and tools used to build or set up robotic systems. In a mixed computing cluster, it adds a layer of structured communication on top of the host operating system. ROS doesn’t care what language you speak, so it can be programmed in many languages. The messaging layer is where ROS works. That is, it is made up of programming tools and code that help the projector run the code it needs to do its job, as well as the infrastructure to run it, such as messages passed between processes. ROS is made to work with different parts and subsystems that are programmed in different languages. ROS is in high demand because industrial automation is becoming more common in business operations around the world.

Recent Developments:

In July 2019 , Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched three new products in the robotic welding space, including an industrial robot with an expanded reach, a new easy-to-use pendant application for arc welding, and an updated work cell for demanding production environments.

, Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched three new products in the robotic welding space, including an industrial robot with an expanded reach, a new easy-to-use pendant application for arc welding, and an updated work cell for demanding production environments. In May 2019, FANUC and Sepro Group entered into an open integration partnership to meet the growing demand for robot/injection molding machine (IMM) packages, improving connectivity between molding machines, robots and automation peripherals.

Market Dynamics:

ROS is being used more and more because people want robots that can do things on their own. Because there are many problems with making software for these robots. According to the 2022 MHI Industrial Annual Report, robotics and automation were used 65.1% of the time in 2021 and are expected to be used 73% of the time by 2025.

Due to their different ways of working and patterns, there is a huge rise in demand for these robots. They are also made with smaller, more precise instructions and directions so that the job can be done quickly and without mistakes or delays. More and more, people want products that can be used in conditions that aren’t good for humans, like high temperatures, pressures, and dangerous places that are hard to get to.

With so many new players entering the order fulfillment, warehousing, and logistics markets, ROS-based solutions have a ready market that will last. Also, logistics companies mostly use robots in warehouses because there aren’t enough people to work there.

ROS software has been made quickly by market research vendors to support the growth of robotics in business and industry. In April 2021, Canonical and Open Robotics announced that they would work together to provide Robot Operating System (ROS) Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) and enterprise support as part of Ubuntu Advantage, Canonical’s service package for Ubuntu.

This partnership helps the robotics community by making ROS robots and services easier to build and package, easier to manage, and more reliable to deploy.

But analytics is where you need to put your attention. Most of the AMR data that is sent to the advanced cloud space to be processed causes cloud build latency and, as a result, makes the cost of the operating system high.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 0.7 Billion By Type Industrial, Commercial, Others By Application Healthcare Automotive, Aerospace, Defense Retail, Agriculture, Electronics, Food and packaging, Rubber & plastics Logistics, Others By Companies ABB Group, Clearpath Robots, Yaskawa Motoman, Omron Adept Technology, Husarion Inc, Stanley Innovation, Rethink Robots, iRobot Technologies, KUKA AG, Cyberbotics Ltd, Fanuc Corporation Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is likely to have the biggest share of the world market. The demand for robot operating systems in the region is likely to be driven by the growing use of automated processes in the manufacturing industry. Industrial and commercial robots are made in places like Japan, South Korea, China, and Thailand. Also, digital technologies and robotics are used a lot in the automotive and electronics industries in China and India, which means that a lot of people use them there. Also, there are a fair amount of market vendors, which helps keep the demand for robot operating systems in the area high.

During the period of the forecast, Europe is expected to grow a lot. The European Union (EU) Commission wants to set rules for artificial intelligence and robotics in the auto industry so that customers can feel safe and secure. For instance, in October 2019, the UK government said it would give $43.37 million to research into robots. The growth of the market in the area is helped by these funds. Also, the fact that key market players like ABB, KUKA AG, Rethink Robotics GmbH, and Universal Robotics are based in the region makes them compete with each other more and brings in more money for the region.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

ABB Group, Clearpath Robots, Yaskawa Motoman, Omron Adept Technology, Husarion Inc, Stanley Innovation, Rethink Robots, iRobot Technologies, KUKA AG, Cyberbotics Ltd, Fanuc Corporation, and others.

By Type:

Industrial

Commercial

Other

By Application:

Healthcare Automotive

Aerospace

Defense Retail

Agriculture

Electronics

Food and packaging

Rubber & plastics Logistics

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

