Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Order for ROAMEO Mobile Security Robot from Casino Operator

Henderson Nevada, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order for a ROAMEO 2.0 (Rugged Observation Assistance Mobile Electronic Officer) from a California-based casino operator.

The company confirmed that the client for this ROAMEO deployment initially met with RAD representatives at the IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo in mid-November of this year. “Last month we showed ROAMEO to many potential clients, it was a huge public launch,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “The fact that we’ve been able to secure a major casino operator with a ROAMEO order just three weeks later is phenomenal.”

The company also commented that this ROAMEO will be utilized by the casino to patrol their parking lots, detect, and deter suspected trespassers in secured areas, and provide guest services to casino visitors as they move from the parking lots to the casino floor or hotel. “Since this ROAMEO placement will be in a highly visible area, we expect to be able to identify the end-user once ROAMEO has been deployed,” Reinharz added.

“Our sales pipeline is loaded with other gaming and attraction industry prospects and that we discovered during ROAMEO’s recent roadshow,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President and COO. “They’re telling us that they’re ready for a smart, affordable solution that performs like ROAMEO, we’re more than happy to oblige them.”

ROAMEO is a mobile security robot that is nearly 7 ft. tall and weighs over 700 lbs. According to the company, ROAMEO is built to autonomously patrol a property or periphery and survey its surroundings, conducting routine patrols, recording, and reporting back to the central command center.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

