Advancements in robotics technology are a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the market growth. Reduction in response time, is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Robotic Firefighters Market stood at US$ 1.2 billion in 2022, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.7% between 2023 and 2031.

The value of robotic firefighter’s market is increasing, owing to the enhanced safety & risk mitigation. Firefighting is a dangerous task that exposes firefighters to life-threatening risks. Robotic firefighters offer enhanced safety by taking on hazardous tasks that would otherwise put human lives at stake. The robots can enter hazardous environments, such as burning buildings or chemical spills, without risking human lives, thereby reducing the potential for injuries and fatalities.

Increasing frequency & severity of fires, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The frequency and severity of fires have been on the rise globally due to various factors, including urbanization, industrialization, and climate change, which has created a growing demand for more effective and efficient firefighting solutions. Robotic firefighters can complement human firefighting efforts by providing quicker response times, increased operational efficiency, and improved firefighting capabilities.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as technological advancements in robotics. Advancements in robotics technology, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies, have significantly improved the capabilities of robotic firefighters.

The robots are now equipped with advanced sensors, thermal imaging cameras, and navigation systems, enabling them to detect and locate fires, assess the situation, and execute firefighting operations with precision. The continuous progress in robotics technology is expected to propel market growth by enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of robotic firefighters.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70344

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, wheeled firefighting robots segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the mobility & maneuverability, and integration with fire suppression systems.

By end-use, government segment is anticipated to hold the major share, owing to the factors such as fire safety preparedness, and large-scale firefighting operations.

By distribution channel, indirect sales segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including extensive distribution networks, as well as expertise in firefighting equipment.

Global Robotic Firefighters Market: Growth Drivers

The global robotic firefighters market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, owing to cost-efficiency & resource optimization, and integration with existing firefighting infrastructure.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include government initiatives & regulations, as well as increasing focus on disaster management.

Reduction in response time, and remote sensing & monitoring, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=70344<ype=S

Global Robotic Firefighters Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the robotic firefighters market during the forecast period, attributed to increasing frequency & severity of fires, and emphasis on firefighter safety in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as technological advancements & innovation, as well as supportive regulatory environment.

Collaboration between public & private sectors, and investment in research & development in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Robotic Firefighters Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global robotic firefighters market are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Harris Corporation

Ryland Research Limited

BSS Holland B.V.

LUF GmbH

Agni Industries Fire Service, Ltd.

Changzhou Changtan Robot Co., Ltd.

QinetiQ Group plc

Parosha Group

InRob Tech Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the robotic firefighters’ industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for robotic firefighters. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In June 2023, ECA Group launched its new firefighting robot, “FIREBOT.” The robot is designed to operate in hazardous environments, including fires involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) hazards. FIREBOT offers remote operation, high maneuverability, and the ability to extinguish fires using water or foam.

In May 2023, Qwake Technologies introduced “C-THRU,” a robotic firefighter helmet. C-THRU utilizes augmented reality technology and thermal imaging to enhance situational awareness for firefighters. It provides real-time visual overlays, highlighting vital information and improving visibility in smoke-filled environments.

In February 2023, Lockheed Martin announced its entry into the robotic firefighters market with its “FireBot” prototype. FireBot is a small, unmanned ground vehicle equipped with advanced sensors and firefighting capabilities. It can autonomously navigate fire incidents, detect heat signatures, and suppress fires using water or fire retardant.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=70344

Global Robotic Firefighters Market: Segmentation

By Type

Tracked Firefighting Robots

Wheeled Firefighting Robots

Humanoid Firefighting Robots

By End-use

Corporates

Education

Hospitality

Government

Military & Defense

Energy & Utilities

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com