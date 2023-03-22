Robotic Medical Imaging industry is anticipated to register 12.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to rising technological advancements in robotic imaging.

Robotic medical imaging market value is set to cross USD 10 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing funding for the development of new robotic medical imaging solutions will shape market development. Robots have been widely used in the medical field for applications such as X-ray imaging with robots positioning the source and detector, ultrasonic imaging with a robot supporting the transducer, and actuated capsule endoscopy with an external magnetic actuator moving the capsule. They are capable of undertaking tasks with high precision and accuracy. Rising healthcare spending by both public and private entities worldwide has supported the development of new robotic imaging solutions.

Rising use of angiography devices in surgical procedures

Robotic medical imaging industry from the angiography devices segment to witness over 12.5% CAGR by 2032. Minimally invasive angiography techniques are becoming more popular worldwide. The need for advanced medical and surgical technology has driven the deployment of robotic angiography systems for real-time image guidance. These systems are designed to detect early cardiac failures.

Availability of targeted therapy across speciality centers

Robotic medical imaging market from speciality center segment recorded a valuation of around USD 830 million in 2022. The convenience and accuracy of robotic imaging technology has incited speciality centers to utilize these systems more frequently. These centers use robotic medical imaging to offer patients with targeted therapies. Growing patient footfall across speciality centers would inspire start-up companies in the medical sector to create cutting-edge medical imaging solutions.

Rising healthcare spending in North America

North America robotic medical imaging market held a substantial market gain of more than 46% in 2022. Factors like high healthcare spending, encouraging government programs, growing disease awareness, etc. across the region are promoting the North America market growth. The regulatory authorities in the region are expected to implement favorable rules and regulations that will benefit the businesses competing in the market.

New product innovation by robotic medical imaging companies

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic Plc, REMEDI Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Stereotaxis, Hologic, Inc, Radalytica, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., are some of the leading companies in the global robotic medical imaging market.

