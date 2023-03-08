Expansion of Fiber Optic Network across the World to Bolster Cable Blowing Equipment Market Sales

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market value reached US$ 105.0 million in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, global cable blowing equipment sales will rise at 3.6% CAGR. This will take the market valuation to US$ 150.0 million by the end of 2032.

Micro-duct cables will generate high demand for cable blowing equipment through 2032. The target segment is likely to expand at 3.5% from 2022 to 2032 as per Persistence Market Research (PMR).

Rapid expansion of fiber optic networks worldwide will elevate cable blowing machine demand. Besides this, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI will bode well for the market.

In the era of information technology, it is said that data is the new oil. Transmission of data through data cables from one data center to another is of utmost importance. The data is transmitted through fiber optic cables. To put fiber cable into the telecommunication ducts, cable blowing machines are being employed.

Large volume of data needs to be transmitted through cables and thus the jotting machines have become really important in the telecommunication devices industry. Development of IT & telecom sector worldwide will boost cable blowing equipment sales.

Additionally, technological advancements in cable blowing machines will aid in the expansion of the global market. Leading cable blowing equipment manufacturers are introducing novel solutions to meet changing demand. This will help them to increase sales.

Key Takeaways from Cable Blowing Equipment Market Report:

The worldwide cable blowing equipment market size will reach US$ 150.0 million by 2032.

by 2032. By power type, pneumatically powered segment will expand at 3.4% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. By cable type, micro-duct category is likely to rise at 3.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. The United States cable blowing equipment market will reach US$ 43.41 million by 2032.

by 2032. China cable blowing equipment market size is set to reach US$ 12.4 million in 2032.

in 2032. Cable blowing equipment sales in Japan will rise at 3.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

“Rising investments in fiber optic network infrastructure worldwide will boost the market. Besides this, high penetration of connected devices will elevate demand.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Condux International Inc., Plumettaz S.A, Stanley, LANCIER CABLE GmbH, KNET, General Machine Products (KT) LLC, Fremco, Jakob thaler, Skyfiber Tech, and Anfkom are few of the leading cable blowing equipment manufacturers.

To increase their customer base, companies are introducing advanced machines in the market. They are also forming alliances and collaborations to increase sales.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Allama Makina , a Turkey-based fiber optic cable blowing machine manufacturer developed SkyJet. It is a cable blowing machine that is for sale in South Africa. The SkyJet allows fiber optic cables of 6 mm to 24 mm through pipes . The 2 engine blowing machine can put optical fiber cables up to 6000 meters.

, a Turkey-based fiber optic cable blowing machine manufacturer developed SkyJet. It is a cable blowing machine that is for sale in South Africa. The SkyJet allows fiber optic cables of 6 mm to 24 mm through pipes The 2 engine blowing machine can put optical fiber cables up to 6000 meters. In September 2022, Jetting AB partnered with Light Brigade -Hexatronic Group company.

partnered with -Hexatronic Group company. In October 2022, Altice USA along with Vodafone group PLC created a joint venture called FibreCo. Under this joint venture, they will deploy fiber to the home to up to 7 million houses over a time duration of 6 years.

Get More Valuable Insights into Cable Blowing Equipment Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cable Blowing Equipment Market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Cable Blowing Equipment Market based on Power Type (Hydraulically Powered, Pneumatically Powered, Electric-Driven and others) and Cable Type (Normal Duct and Micro Duct) across several regions.

