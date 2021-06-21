Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rock Entertainment and Kiswe Partner to Localize Esports Tournaments in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rock Entertainment and Kiswe Partner to Localize Esports Tournaments in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Partnership brings popular esports tournament 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour to APAC audience

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiswe, the global interactive video company, and Rock Entertainment Holdings announced a collaboration to easily and cost-effectively localize the world’s biggest esports tournaments for broadcast in the APAC region. The partnership will enable Rock Entertainment to bring esports content from around the world and make it specific to APAC, creating fully immersive, customized gaming experiences for players and fans in their native language.

As part of the collaboration, Kiswe Studio localized popular esport tournament 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 1 and 2 – Challengers Hong Kong/ Taiwan for Rock Entertainment and then streamed onto their linear channel “Blue Ant Extreme” in March and April 2021. Viewers can also look out for 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 3 Finals – Challengers Hong Kong/ Taiwan LIVE in July 2021, as well as other upcoming esport matches.

The esports industry is forecasted to reach $1.5B for 2023. Yet despite being virtual, many tournaments are currently being produced with commentary, graphics, and video that cater only to local markets, missing a huge opportunity to extend their reach and monetize much broader audiences. Kiswe Studio empowers event organizers to create and scale personalized content anywhere and in any language.

The partnership will allow esports producers and casters to work remotely, eliminating travel and equipment costs and risks associated with onsite production, and creating new opportunities to offer premium content and competitions and grow diverse audiences. Networks will also have the ability to cost-effectively localize games, tap new markets for innovative content, and open up new monetization avenues. Gamers can look forward to watching and interacting with bespoke, top-tier competitive gaming content from around the world in their own native languages.

“We are excited to be working with Kiswe to bring Valorant and other live and localized esports broadcasts to our viewers across Asia,” said Beatrice Lee, CEO Asia Pacific, Rock Entertainment Holdings. “This partnership is about delivering the content our esports fans love in a personalized and inclusive way.”

“The globalization of exports also necessitates its localization and simple translation is not enough,” said Kiswe CEO, Mike Schabel. “Kiswe Studio can adapt esports games from anywhere so that even the most subtle cultural nuances are captured for any region, delivering the most enjoyable gaming experiences.”

About Kiswe
Kiswe is an interactive video company that creates real-time live streams to engage digital audiences and unique communities around the world. Kiswe’s award-winning technology also unlocks ways for people to stay connected over live events through a content creation and mobile platform that bridges media companies with consumers. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Belgium, and Singapore. Learn more at www.kiswe.com.

About Rock Entertainment:
Rock Entertainment distributes content on a branded and unbranded basis across the globe. Offerings include natural history, factual, entertainment, short-form digital and pre-school kids programming that engage audiences worldwide through multiple platforms, including television, digital, OTT and live events. Rock Entertainment’s channel business offers a portfolio of media brands such as Love Nature 4K, ZooMoo Networks (International), Smithsonian Channel (Asia, Middle East & Africa + Turkey), Blue Ant Entertainment (Asia), Blue Ant Extreme (Asia) and Makeful (Asia), with a catalogue of 2,000+ hours of content, including the largest 4K natural history offering on the market.

About Blue Ant Extreme:
Blue Ant Extreme is a channel fully dedicated to extreme content. Audiences can expect adrenaline-pumping, exclusive content across a variety of genres, including extreme sports, reality, paranormal, gaming and adventure. Spine thrilling series include Paranormal Survivor and My Worst Nightmare; extreme adventure content with Spy Games, Ninja Warrior UK and Conquering Northern China; and exciting gaming action from celebrated digital brands, Arcade Cloud and Wisecrack.

Cassady Nordeen 
Purpose Worldwide 
[email protected] 
(718) 644-0273

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.