Relativity Space, a venture-backed rocket maker, said on Tuesday it will lease space from NASA in Mississippi, where its gigantic 3D printers will produce low-cost rockets to be used to launch small-payload satellites into orbit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In Iowa, Biden slams Trump on trade, China - June 11, 2019
- Trump insists there’s more to Mexico migrant deal, waves document as proof - June 11, 2019
- Rocket firm Relativity signs lease with NASA for new robotic 3D printing factory - June 11, 2019