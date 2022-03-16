RocketFuel Announces First Customers on ACI Worldwide’s Secure eCommerce Gateway

San Francisco, California, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: RKFL), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced that it has finalized the integration of its payment solution with ACI Worldwide and the combined solution is now live on ACI’s Secure eCommerce platform, available to 80,000 merchants. RocketFuel is already in the process of onboarding its first customers from ACI.

ACI’s Secure eCommerce solution with RocketFuel integration allows merchants to easily accept over 120 leading cryptocurrencies from their shoppers in a seamless interface that can be integrated into all leading eCommerce platforms and websites.

“We are very excited to welcome the first customers through our partnership with ACI, and believe that crypto payments will become an integral part of the payment ecosystem this year,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “Crypto payments eliminate chargebacks and geographical restrictions and make payments seamless for merchants globally, who have the option to receive their settlements in local fiat currencies like USD or Euro without any crypto volatility risk.”

Basant Singh, Global Head of Product – Payments & Fraud of ACI said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for both merchants and shoppers to leverage the benefits of cryptocurrency payments. As recently as January, the largest online marketplace for vacation rentals and lodging tweeted that crypto payments were the most requested feature by customers for 2022. We at ACI believe that crypto adoption rates will continue to grow this year, and our partnership with RocketFuel will ensure that crypto as a payment type can be utilized globally.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 120+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and daily settlements in USD. RocketFuel’s solution focuses on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable Omni-commerce payments, present, and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Forward-Looking Statements

RocketFuel believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

