Content Creators to Benefit with Payouts Product

San Francisco, CA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RocketFuel, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced its participation at the XBIZ Miami event. The event will take place from May 15-18, 2023, where RocketFuel will showcase its innovative payment solutions. The RocketFuel team will be available during the event to discuss the benefits of Bitcoin and other crypto payments and payouts for businesses and content creators.

In the adult entertainment industry, RocketFuel has helped many merchants accept cryptocurrency payments, increasing their revenue, and attracting new clients. Merchants can settle transactions in dollars while customers enjoy privacy, anonymity, and fast, secure payments. With crypto payments, there are not chargebacks, no declines and no fraud.

Additionally, content creators can receive payment in stablecoins or any other cryptocurrency and they do not have to deal with banks shutting down their accounts. RocketFuel’s solution helps businesses make payouts to freelancers, vendors, creators and employees in crypto. RocketFuel’s payment gateway fits seamlessly with merchants’ existing integration and is a natural extension to Rocketfuel e-commerce, which allows merchants to receive payments in crypto and bank transfer. (Pay-in vs. Payout).

“We are thrilled to participate in XBiz Miami, where we can showcase our innovative payment solutions for businesses and content creators,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel Blockchain. “We’re particularly excited to connect with those in the adult entertainment community and help them to expand their payment options and maximize their earning potential.”

For more information, look for our team members at the event or visit our website at www.rocketfuel.inc

About RocketFuel, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 160+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel also offers payouts, B2B cross-border crypto payment solutions, invoicing and a crypto payments service, and is developing a point-based loyalty program. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuel.inc

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal periods ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact: monica.t@rocketfuel.inc