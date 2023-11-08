Dubai , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RocketFuel, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and other cryptocurrencies, announced a partnership with Ripple that includes adopting Ripple Payments into its suite of payment products to meet the increasing demand for faster, more reliable, and less expensive FIAT payments to merchants and partners globally.

Products that utilize Ripple Payments include “RocketFuel Pay-In Commerce” which allows merchants to accept payments in crypto and ACH in store and online, “RocketFuel Mass Pay-Out “that allows merchants to pay large number customers and partners globally in either crypto or via bank transfer, and “RocketFuel Cross border B2B” that allows companies to send large amounts cross border using blockchain and stablecoin technologies.

Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel, will be on stage at Ripple Swell in Dubai on November 8-9, discussing the latest trends in the payments industry and cryptocurrencies and the transformative potential of Ripple’s innovative technology.

“Existing rails and technologies used to transfer money cross borders are based on old, outdated technologies and processes and are becoming increasingly problematic for businesses. Modern blockchain and crypto currency technologies provide new ways to dramatically improve this” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “By leveraging the power of Ripple’s cutting-edge payment solutions, we are able to revolutionize the way businesses transact by creating better, faster, and cheaper payment experiences for our merchants and partners worldwide.”

“Through partners like RocketFuel, we empower businesses globally by providing efficient and cost-effective payment solutions through the power of crypto and blockchain,” said Brendan Berry, Head of Payments Product at Ripple. “Together, we are revolutionizing the way that value is exchanged around the world.”

About RocketFuel, Inc.

Companies around the world use RocketFuel’s integrated payment suite to send and receive payments in crypto or FIAT currencies, transfer large amounts cross border using Bockchain, and stablecoins, and more. RocketFuel Commerce Pay-in allows merchants to accept payments online or in store with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process to make payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 160+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel Mass Pay-out allows businesses to easily distribute funds to customers or partners, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency. For businesses involved in cross-border transactions, RocketFuel’s B2B cross-border crypto payment solution offers a secure and cost-effective way to send and receive payments internationally. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuel.inc

