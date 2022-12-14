Rockset enables the modern real-time data stack, as part of a larger, strategic partnership with Amazon

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rockset , the Real-time Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, today announced a native connector for Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK) service, allowing AWS customers to deploy the modern real-time data stack in minutes. Developers and data teams can now use streaming data to build powerful features such as real-time personalization, logistics tracking, IoT analytics and more, with cloud-native simplicity and efficiency.

Amazon MSK is a fully managed, secure and highly available service that makes it easy to ingest and process streaming data in real-time. Rockset’s native connector for Amazon MSK streamlines the use of event streams for real-time analytics in the cloud. By connecting Amazon MSK and Rockset, developers can:

Run real-time SQL analytics: search, aggregate and join streaming data at scale, with sub-second response.

Embrace cloud-native efficiency: scale efficiently with Rockset’s Converged Index and compute-storage separation in the cloud.

Iterate faster: build data apps in weeks not months, with support for Avro and deeply nested JSON data formats.

“Organizations are looking to do more with their streaming data as enterprises across the globe realize the value of operating their businesses in real-time,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “Rockset is committed to simplifying the process of running highly efficient real-time analytics in the cloud, and our native connector for MSK is part of a larger, strategic partnership with Amazon.”

With this integration, data is continuously synced from Amazon MSK to Rockset, enabling low latency, high concurrency analytical queries on high volume streaming data. The combination of managed Kafka on AWS and Rockset’s real-time analytics database built for the cloud enables organizations to extract the most value from streaming data, at a fraction of the cost.

