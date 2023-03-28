Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rockwell Automation, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Rockwell investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Rockwell reported its Q2 2022 financial results on May 3, 2022, before the market opened. The results showed a decline in net income of $361.1 million compared to Q2 2021, and the company lowered its fiscal year 2022 guidance, citing “supply chain constraints.” As a result of this news, Rockwell’s stock price fell by 14.5% or $35.63 per share, closing at $209.80 per share on May 3, 2022, causing harm to investors.

